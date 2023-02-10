The Bryant Board of Zoning and Adjustments and the Planning Commission will both meet starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Boswell Municipal Complex City Hall Courtroom, 210 SW 3rd St.
Bryant BZA, Planning to meet Monday
- Elisha Morrison
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
