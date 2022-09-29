During the Bryant City Council meeting Tuesday, the council heard an update from the Water Department about issues related to meters and water billing.
Public Works Director Tim Fournier gave an update on the ongoing issues, as well as the history of the problem.
"I would like to review the Mueller situation we are in," Fournier said, referring to the company the city purchased water meters from.
He said the issue goes back to November of 2020, which was before he became public works director. The city realized many of the nodes were not reporting the meter readings to the city for billing. He clarified the meters themselves are working correctly and are not the issue, it is the reporting.
"Whether the node is dead or not, the meter still carries the information," Fournier said.
Discussion began on upgrading the nodes, but the cost would be $300,000. Eventually, Mueller said the cost was reduced to $80,000.
In March of 2021, Fournier became public works director. The failure rate for the nodes became so high city officials were forced to do the upgrade. At the time, they were having to manually read 3,000 meters. The department does not have enough staff to do all the manual reads, he said.
By June 2021, the department was up to 4,000 manual reads.
Fournier said some residents averaged three months of their meters not being read, which resulted in catch up bills. He said that caused anger and confusion.
In June, the contractor started installing nodes and infrastructure. In July, 5,800 nodes were not reading.
Node install was supposed to be finished in August and it was not.
The number of manual reads started going down.
The rest of 2021 had various problems, including issues with nodes that had already been replaced.
They started looking at getting a third party to help with reads, but the cost would have been around $30,000 per month.
From January 2022 to June 30, the city resumed collecting nonpayments and fees, which had been put on hold due to COVID-19.
Fournier discussed a pilot program to try other meter companies, which is ongoing.
Mueller now has a new project manager for Bryant. She told Fournier he needed to install nine repeaters. The city had the repeaters, but the contractor who supposed to do the install them said they were not needed. The city tried to return them, but Mueller would not take them back and continued to charge for them.
"Until this time, we were unaware they had to be installed in the infrastructure," Fournier said.
The city learned 900 of the originally installed nodes do not report due to a security function. Mueller cannot replace them because they do not have the products, he said.
In August 2022, Mueller and the contractor completed the install. There is still one repeater that needs to be installed and one that had to be fixed.
The new utility billing caused some issues so the city officials are putting that change off until 2023.
There was also a discussion of levelized billing.
In September of 2022, Fournier told the Water and Wastewater Committee they will present the results of the meter pilot program.
"One of the other things I would like to point out is we run into a lot of 'there is no way I use that much water.'" Fournier said.
He shared data from Energy Star about water use including a leaky toilet uses 200 gallons a day, a dripping faucet uses eight gallons a day, every minute a shower runs equals four gallons and running a hose uses six gallons a minute. He said a leaky pool can waste more than 100,000 gallons of water.
He also looked at the water usage of sprinklers. He compared different models at different price points.
"You might be using more water than you're expecting," Fournier said.
There were two people who spoke during public comments. Both talked about the water issue.
Debbie Broadway praised the work Fournier's team has done and thanked him for the transparency. She asked when the meters are read. Fournier said between the 25th and ninth of each month.
"I support levelized billing," Broadway said, adding it would help residents plan and prepare.
Broadway said there is still a problem and the city needs to do what it must to get it fixed. She said the water department cannot fix it on its own.
Carol Permenter also spoke about water. She said she wants to see levelized billing. Her bills fluctuate from month to month ranging from almost no usage to higher bills. She does not like wasting her time trying to figure out if there is a lead. She wants the billing to be consistent.
The rest of the business done by the council will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.
All meetings are open to the public. They can be streamed through the Bryant,Arkansas YouTube Channel.