The Bryant City Council will hold its first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boswell Municipal Complex City Hall Court Room, 210 SW 3rd St.
Bryant City Council to consider sign code, rate changes
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
