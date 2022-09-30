The Bryant City Council approved a PSAP ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance will merge Bryant's Public Safety Answering Point with the county's center. The council recently held a workshop to discuss whether or not to merge. A recently passed state law is limiting all counties with less than 150,000 residents to only one PSAP.
Mayor Allen Scott said the ordinance allows him to enter into the agreement. The transition will start in January 2023 and finish in 2024. Bryant will continue to operate its own PSAP until the transition is complete.
City Attorney Ashley Clancy said the agreement is basically the same that Benton and Saline County have, but with Bryant added in.
Scott said if the council chose to keep Bryant's 911 call center it would become a secondary PSAP, which means 911 calls would go to the Saline County center first and have to be routed to Bryant.
"Which would potentially lead to delays," Scott said.
The council discussed revising the city's burn ordinance.
During public comments, resident Carol Permenter asked why the update did not include an exception to allow those with two-acres or more to burn year round.
Fire Chief J.P. Jordan said they purposely did not include it because it actually caused problems for the Fire Department.
Fire Marshal Tommy Hammond said it makes it harder to enforce the ordinance. When he or a member of the department goes out to a property, they cannot tell by just looking if a property is just under two-acres or over. They have to go back and check the records. Hammond said the firefighters do not have access to the same information as he does so it makes it harder for them.
He said when you have two neighbors where one may be just over the limit and one just under, the neighbor just under may not understand why their neighbor can burn and they cannot.
He said if the city wants to extend how long those under two-acres can burn during the year, he sees no issue with that. The ordinance currently has open burning November through March.
Council Member Butch Higginbotham wants to amend the ordinance so that burning is not allowed on or near Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.
Council Member Wade Permenter asked about the debris pickup if it sweeps up pine needles. He was told by Public Works Director Tim Fournier only when the sweeper is working.
Permenter asked about someway to show a property's size. Jordan said one issue is there are property owners who may disagree with what the size of their property actually is.
Jordan was asked about if there are special circumstances, such as storm debris. He said the department could speak to the mayor about opening a special burning period.
The council voted to table the updates for the ordinance to consider the property size issue.
The council also:
• approved the monthly financial report, budget adjustment and accepted proof of record destruction.
• approved a reclassification for the budget.
• approved the personal property and real property mills ordinances.
• approved an operational cost sharing agreement with the Saline County Detention Center.
• approved the Cypress Valley Annexation.
• approved the annexation of Saratoga into the Improvement District no. 108.
• approved a sidewalk waiver and master transportation plan change for Creekside Subdivision.
• approved using American Recovery Plan funds for stormwater projects — Carrywood Raintree Project and Northlake Reconstruction — and heard updates on Dogwood Phase two and Stone Pine Drainage.
• approved an ordinance to add insurance option for the part-time city clerk position.
• approved an ordinance approving an amendment to the sick leave accrual policy for the Bryant Police Department.
Scott read a proclamation in honor of the 130th anniversary of the city, which he gave to the Bryant Historical Society. The township was created in 1878 and in 1892 the city was incorporated. Scott declared October 2022 as the anniversary.
During public comments, resident Debbie Broadway talked about the two officers recently injured in a vehicle accident while on duty.
"We stand with our family in blue," she said.
Later, Police Chief Carl Minden thanked the council for gifts given to the officers and praised the fire department, Arkansas State Police and dispatch for their work to help the officers. He said there are accounts set up for the officers at Centennial Bank.
During council comments, Council Member Lisa Meyers talked about the need to educate the residents about code enforcement, especially where permits are needed.
Higginbotham asked about the Starlight Village subdivision. He wanted to know if the subdivision would need to go back to the Bryant Planning Commission because it was sold and the owners planned to make it rental homes. Community Development Director Truett Smith said as long as it was built to the original plan with no changes, they would not have to go to planning.
Scott said he is holding Coffee with the Mayor at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Center at Bishop Park.
All meetings are open to the public. They can be viewed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.