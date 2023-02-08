Due to weather concerns, Bryant City Council's monthly meeting was moved to Monday.
Mayor Allen Scott started with a proclamation declaring Feb. 12 as 212 Day in Bryant.
"The 2022 Bryant High School Hornets football team claimed the Class 7A state championship trophy for the fifth year in a row after the Bryant Hornets defeated the Bentonville Tigers 36 to 7 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock," the proclamation read.
It went on to give some of the team's history, including that the team had one of the best seasons in Arkansas history.
"Coach Buck James has created 212 culture of winning that transcends not just football, but every sport and extracurricular activity in the district, includingArchery, Basketball, Volleyball,Soccer, Tennis, Track and Field, Cross Country, Wrestling, Golf, Quiz Bowl, and Robotics from the elementary schools through the high school," the proclamation said.
Scott presented the proclamation to Bryant Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters.
She told the council Feb. 15 is National School Resource Officer Day.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to thank the mayor, thank the council for the agreement that we have," Walters said.
She said the district appreciates the city paying for half of the agreement for SROs in the district.
The agenda listed a request to add a City Council and Office of Mayor Code of Conduct, but Council Member Rob Rodel objected to the item.
He made a motion to permanently table the item. All the members voted in favor.
The item included the mayor not using his role to thwart the democratic process and requiring all members to refrain from personal attacks and to be examples of civility to the city. It also requires members to show respect to those speaking at meetings.
The council members voted in favor of updating the city's sign code.
Community Development Director Truett Smith said the code comes fully recommended from the Planning Commission.
"We are really excited about it," he said.
Council Member Jason Brown had a few questions.
First, he wanted to know if the previous code already had a fee. Smith told him the fee was $35, but it is being raised to $50. He explained that is on par with other cities who have updated codes.
Brown also questioned why no variances would be allowed.
Smith said instead of variances, those who have a special circumstance can go through a separate process called the Alternate Sign Plan.
"As long as we have got a way to work with them for something special," Brown said.
Smith credited City Planner Colton Leonard with getting this update done, saying Leonard handles most of the applications.
The hope is this update will make it more efficient for those applying.
Smith also presented an update for the electrical permit and inspection rate changes. He explained the person they use for the inspections has already raised their rates and so the city has to raise the rate to cover the additional cost. He said the law requires a person to be at least a journeyman electrician to do the inspections and no one on staff is qualified. Currently, the rate is $35. It will be $50 per inspection for most inspections, but the ordinance lists all the specific rates.
Smith said the city has spent $22,000 to $23,000 per year on the inspections. Now the cost will be $33,000. He added that is much less than hiring someone to be on staff to do the inspections.
The council approved the changes.
Parks Director Chris Treat told the council that due to circumstances out of the department's control, they had to quickly replace the concessions vendor without a bidding process. He learned in December they would need a new vendor and basketball started at the beginning of January. He said they plan to hold bidding in the Fall for a permanent replacement.
He requested the city waive the competitive bidding requirement, which was approved.
Council Member Jack Moseley asked about $60,000 owed to the city by B and M Mobile Home Park. The property was recently sold. City Attorney Ashley Clancy said the city has a lien on the property. When it was sold, the city was supposed to be paid at the end of the sale. She has contacted the purchaser. Her next step is to contact the bank. If the city does not get the money, the city would pursue a lawsuit.
Scott said the next Coffee with the Mayor is scheduled for March. He is now holding them every other month. He still plans to make video updates.
Meetings are open to the public. They can be streamed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.