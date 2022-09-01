During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Bryant City Council heard the annual audited finance report for 2021.
Gary Welch, of Alexander, Thompson and Arnold, CPA, presented the report.
He said the report is 118 pages. He gave an overview.
"It gives emphasis on the operations, assets and liabilities and year end net position," Welch said.
The report is in four sections — introductions, financial, statistics and compliance.
Welch said the report is legally required for all cities of first class in Arkansas.
"We consider this a good audit," he said.
The report was approved, along with the monthly finance report and budget adjustments.
Parks Director Chris Treat spoke during the finance section to let the council know he will need to bring a budget adjustment for over seeding ball fields at an upcoming meeting. The city budgeted $10,000 for it, but the cost has gone up. Treat said it is urgent to get the seed because the supplier only has one load available.
Jeremiah Oltmans, of Oltman's Development, spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about his development, Corral Ridge. He was asking for help because he felt he has reached a dead end. He told the council he has attended numerous Development Review Committee meetings. He needs to get a final plat but has hit a road block with involving sewer for the project. He wanted action from the council to allow him to move forward.
Council Member RJ Hawk said he wanted to add the issue to the agenda, but City Attorney Ashley Clancy said the council cannot discuss the issue without giving the public an advanced notice in case anyone wishes to speak on it.
After some back and forth, the council decided to hold a special meeting in the next week to address the issue.
Animal Control Director Tricia Power requested approval to order a 2023 Ford Expedition. It would replace her current department vehicle, which is being leased form Enterprise. The lease ends in May. They have had a hard time finding an appropriate vehicle due to shortages. She was able to find something available at Red River Ford, though she does not know when it will actually be available. The request was approved.
Clancy presented a request, which the council approved, to add Alan King as administrator of multipurpose improvement district no. 71 Stonehill Project after two previous commissioners resigned.
The final item, which was approved, was rezoning Bivens Loop from R-M to PUD. Community Development Director Truett Smith told the council this change requires green spaces, which is included, and must be built exactly as proposed. It will have 27 lots with 54 total units. The property will be duplexes.
During a public hearing, one person expressed concern about traffic and where children will play. Smith said traffic would be on Arkansas 5 and there is green space.
At the start of the meeting, the council recognized the Bryant Black Sox 9U baseball team for winning the 2022 Cal Ripkin World Series. Bryant Mayor Allen Scott read a proclamation making today, Bryant Black Sox 9U Champion Day in the city in their honor. The players gave signed baseballs to the council, Clancy and Treat.
Hawk said he has been contacted by many constituents concerned about proposed rezoning in West Point Subdivision. He asked those opposed to the rezoning to be at the next planning commission meeting, which will be 6 p.m. Sept. 12. The issue is related to Airbnbs in the area.
Clancy said she has done research on the topic and has more to do. Council Member Rob Roedel said he hopes the council can regulate the issue.
Council Member Butch Higginbotham said the area's bill of assurance does not allow for commercial businesses to be run out of residences.
Hawk also thanked Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Brown for arranging the Bulldog Flight Formation flyover during the recent Bryant Salt Bowl Pep Rally.
Scott reminded attendees that the Bryant 911 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday at Hornet Arena. Registration is 8 a.m. and the climb is 9 a.m. He said those who cannot do all the stairs can walk around the arena.
Because of the holiday weekend and stair climb, Coffee with the Mayor is being pushed to the second Saturday, at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Springhill Park.
Popsicles in the Park are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at Springhill Park.
Sept. 13, starting at 6 p.m. the city will have a workshop to discuss the Public Safety Answering Point consolidation and Saline County's request to share jail operation costs.
Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.