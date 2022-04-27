After hearing from people on both sides of the issue, the members of the Bryant City Council approved a resolution to make the city pro-life during its regular meeting Tuesday.
City Clerk Mark Smith read three emails from Bryant residents into the record during the public comment period.
Sherry Williamson, Danny Steel and Linda Steel were all against the resolution.
Williamson said it is not a moral issue but about bodily autonomy for women and called it a polarizing issues. She said she does not want the council taking a side in the debate.
Danny Steel said a city council should be nonpartisan and has no right to choose sides on an issue that is political. He called the resolution an over reach of council authority.
Linda Steel called it "political plain and simple." She said she does not feel the council should choose sides. She feels this is about pressuring people to be like minded.
All those who spoke during the meeting were in favor of the resolution. Of those, four were not residents of Bryant.
Tony Blackwell, co-president of Saline County Right to Life, said pro-life is about not just abortion, but those who have different abilities, are handicapped and the elderly. She said the resolution does not add a law but affirms the beliefs and aspirations of the community. She talked about Civitan Services, the inclusive playground at Mills Park, local assisted living facilities and food drives.
She added that she believes Roe v. Wade will be reversed.
Clint Lancaster went into a graphic description of the abortion process saying that when Roe v. Wade occurred people did not understand babies in the womb. He said it is not a woman's right or a political right but a human right.
"This is Bryant's chance to say in this city the city's business is to protect people," Lancaster said.
Wayne Beech told the council "it is not a choice, it is a child." He asked those who were pro-life to stand, saying most of the city is in favor of the resolution.
Jennifer Lancaster, president of Saline County Republican Women, said Saline County is one of the most conservative counties in the United States with the vast majority being Republicans. She talked about the organizations that support life after a child is born.
She claimed the first email saying a baby in the womb being part of the mother makes it property, which she said the country does not stand for.
Bryant resident Gail Hughes spoke about her child who was adopted.
Nancy Menley, of Bryant, said she is a retired labor and delivery nurse who volunteers in pregnancy centers. She said 80 percent of those who see an ultrasound choose to not abort.
She had her own abortion 50 years ago and called it her greatest regret.
Council Member RJ Hawk, who brought the resolution to the council, asked to address a few things. He said council members represent their wards and he was asked by three people in his ward to bring the resolution. He said the law has been updated to allow councils to declare themselves pro-life.
He told the council this resolution was not political.
Council Member Brenda Miller told the council she intended to vote present because she does not feel qualified to vote for or against the issue and does not feel it is part of the duty of the council.
There was a roll call vote. Miller and Council Member Wade Permenter both voted present. Council Member Butch Higginbotham was absent due to a medical issue. All other members voted in favor.
More information about other business of the council meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.