The Bryant City Council plans to consider an Advertising and Promotion Commission and tax when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The ordinance states the tax will be 3 percent and only be on short term rentals of less than than 30 days, such as hotels, motels, campgrounds and meeting facilities, along with 1 percent on prepared food and beverages for on and off premises consumption.
The tax would not take affect until the 91st day following the appointment of the members of the City of Bryant Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The commission will have seven members. Of those, four will be owners or managers of businesses in tourism, two will be “members of the governing body of the City of Bryant” and the last position will be at large and selected by the mayor.
Of the funds collected, 70 percent will be for “the construction, reconstruction, extension, equipment, improvement, maintenance, repair, and operation of, the city parks system, or for the payment of the principal of, interest on, and fees and expenses in connection with, bonds associated with such rojects.”
Another five percent will be used to cover administrative costs.
The last 25 percent will be used for advertisement and promotion of the city.
They will also consider an ordinance establishing a procedure for the sale, exchange, transfer, purpose or repurpose of property within the city.
The ordinance requires the council to approve the sale of municipal real estate. They will have to approve an ordinance showing fair market appraisal.
The police department will bring an ordinance to modify the fire and police step and grade pay structure to make it competitive with the market.
The council will discuss an update to the wastewater system master plan.
During a recent Water and Wastewater Committee meeting, City Engineer Ted Taylor said the plan needs to focus on growth and areas that need to be rebuilt.
He warned if something is not done, the city would have to start telling developers to slow down.
The city is overdue for updating the plan. This new plan would cover five-year, 10-year and 20-year plans. The committee voted to recommend the city move forward creating the new plan.
The council will also:
• consider financial reports, the annual millage for real and personal property and the offering of capital improvement bonds.
• consider an emergency sanitation sewer line repair.
• discuss disposal of old meter systems.
The council meets in the Boswell Municipal Complex City Hall Court Room, 210 SW 3rd St. Meetings are open to the public. They can be streamed on the Bryant, Arkansas Facebook page.