Fire Fest

In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, the Bryant Fire Department has visited several schools in Bryant including Bryant Elementary, Springhill Elementary, Hill Farm Elementary, and Bryant Pre-K. They are set to visit the remaining elementary schools in Bryant this week. The fire department has been teaching students about smoke detectors, what to do if their clothes catch on fire, how to stop, drop, and roll, and to draw a map of their house to plan a escape.This year's theme for National Fire Prevention Week is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."