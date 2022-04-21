The city of Bryant has issued a precautionary boil water notice for water customers on NE 1st Street, NE 2nd Street, NE 3rd Street, N Walnut, N Hazell, N Laurel, Bristol, Blame Street, Rogers Street, Arcadia Street, Mills Park Road from Bristol to Reynolds Road on April 21, 2022.
A loss of water pressure has been experienced due to a main break at NE Second and Hazel Street.
The city is advising all affected customers as a precaution that the water may be unsafe for human consumption. Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice. As an alternative bottled water can be used.
The precautionary boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
For any questions, contact Bryant Public Works at 501-943-0468.
The Saline Courier will update as more information is available.