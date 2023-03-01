Bryant Middle School's Black History Month program was full of both history and surprises on Tuesday.
"Black History Month is a time to explore, recognize and celebrate the many contributions African Americans have made to our society," said BMS Student Council President Brayden Johnson.
During the event, Bryant's first black teacher, Wilma Lee was surprised by being honored for her tenure at the school. She joined the district in 1991. Student Amelia Lisowe read some of Lee's history saying her grandfather was a slave and her father a sharecropper who told Lee to reach for the stars.
"If you walk down the sixth grade hallway, you will find a teacher who has spent the last 32 years encouraging her students to do as her father told her, to reach for the stars," Lisowe said.
Lee's family was in the audience to surprise her. She did not know she would be part of the program.
Along with the rest of the Black History Committee, Lee in turn surprised Principal Dondre Harris with a plaque honoring him as the first African American principal at Bryant Middle School.
"In recognition of your ability and courage to lead," the plaque reads.
Harris said like Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball, Lee broke the barrier in Bryant School District.
"If there is no Mrs. Lee, there is not a Dondre Harris," he said.
During the program, Blessing McDowell presented the history of how Black History Month came to be. It started as Black History Week and came from historian Carter G. Woodson. The organization he co-founded, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, sponsored the first "Negro History Week" in 1926 in the second week of February. It eventually evolved into black history month.
Emori Fowler spoke on Arkansas history and the Little Rock nine when African American students desegregated Central High School in Little Rock following the US Supreme Court's Brown v. The Board of Education ruling. Ernest Green was the first African American to graduate from Central. He is still alive today.
Bryant Middle School Cheer and Dance teams performed a dance.
Donte Griffin, the vice president for patient experience at Arkansas Children's Hospital was the keynote speaker. His theme was "Lift As We Climb."
He told the students they can lift as they climb by positioning themselves to help others. They can be change agents in school and at home.
He had four points.
He told the students to lead from where they are by doing things like their homework and chores so they can be an example to younger children.
"People are watching you," Griffin said.
His second point was to "keep pushing. See it through." He shared his story of his mother being diagnosed with colon cancer when he was 17. She died when he was 18 and his father was not in his life. He said he could have stopped, but he had uncles and brothers steering him in the right direction.
His third point was to "be a systems thinker." He explained he wanted the student to think big and then think bigger.
His final point was to be compassionate and kind as the student's live their life. He said people do not want to be helped by someone who brags or is mean.
"You can't lift if you don't climb so keep climbing," Griffin said.