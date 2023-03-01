BMS Black History

Bryant Middle School honors Black History Month with a program in which Wanda Lee, center, was honored as the district's first black educator and BMS Principal Dondre Harris, right, was honored as the school's first black principal. Donte Griffin, vice president for patient experience at Arkansas Children's Hospital, left, was the guest speaker for the program.

Bryant Middle School's Black History Month program was full of both history and surprises on Tuesday.

