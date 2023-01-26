The Bryant Parks Committee held its first meeting of the new year on Monday.
Director Chris Treat started with his report.
He reported the department's basketball league is going well. He is grateful for Bryant School District allowing Parks to use elementary school gyms for games and practices.
"There is no way we could have had that many kids in our basketball league," Treat said.
There are 780 children in the league. Last year, there were 720. Assistant Director Keith Cox said previously the highest number in the league was 500, saying it is "busting at the seems.
After a few years of applying, Bryant Parks was awarded $160,000 in a grant to complete the second phase of the Mills Park inclusive playground. His goal is to have the new features finished before students get out of school.
Alcoa 40 Park's pavilion and restrooms are complete. They are waiting on Entergy to get electricity turned on. He hopes to have a grand opening next month.
The demolition is complete on the tennis courts at Mills Park, but it has been too wet to pour the slab for the new tennis and pickleball courts.
He said the Mills Park Pavilion renovation is looking good. They are waiting on the tennis courts to be finished before the electricity resumes because they are connected.
The softball and baseball fields are opening next week. They plan to have the bathrooms available. Last year, they were not available due to cold weather and concerns about the pipes.
Treat told the committee he plans to bring capital improvement projects to the next meeting that he plans to present to the City Council. He explained he staggers the requests to see how sales tax is for the city.
The committee elected Amanda Jolly as chair.
After a discussion, they voted to meet at the Parks Conference Room on the second Tuesday of each month.
The committee approved a new concessions contract. Treat told the committee they had to find someone to use without going out for bid because they found out they would need a new vendor in December. Basketball started in January and needed concessions.
Treat spoke with City Attorney Ashley Clancy to ensure they could move forward.
He plans to take the contract to council to ask that they waive competitive bidding at the upcoming meeting.
The contract is with Scott Hill. His business is HGCF. Treat said he is the assistant general manager at Chick-fil-A.
Treat said Parks will do a full bid process for concessions in the fall.
The committee discussed the possibility of requiring background checks for concessions workers, but it was not in the signed contract. They also discussed adding something to require vendors to pay any fines they may incur.
Treat was unsure if those could be added to the contract after it was signed.
The committee voted to send the contract to the City Council with amendments.
The committee voted to give Joyce Boswell emeritus status for the committee.
The members discussed the idea of making WiFi available throughout Bishop Park so softball and baseball teams can stream their games. They think that is something that will be expected in the future. Parks would need new infrastructure to make that work.
Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.