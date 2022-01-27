Bryant Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at the Best Value Inn on Commerce Street.
The shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. 911 received a call of a subject being shot in one of the rooms. The suspect in the case turned herself in a short time later at the Bryant Police Department.
This is an active investigation at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.
