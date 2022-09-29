The Bryant Police Department will hold National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Mills Park for the community.
featured
Bryant PD to hold National Night Out
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Tags
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant PD to hold National Night Out
- St. Matthews to hold Blessing of the Animals
- Bryant City Council discusses water issues
- Cards put unbeaten streak up vs. perfect Lamar
- Miners hit road, play league favorite Apaches
- Benton bounces Hot Springs on road
- Senate suspends Clark from 93rd General Assembly
- After silver bracket win, Bryant sweeps
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 Bryant officers injured in vehicle accident
- Benton Chili's named in lawsuit
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident
- Officers respond to shooting at convenience store
- Cards cut down Clinton, remain perfect
- Mother, daughter move 501 Faire to larger space
- City council to consider restrictions on biking in the city
- Bryant Council to consider PSAP ordinance
- Senate suspends Clark from 93rd General Assembly
- McCauley inducted as president of the National Pest Management Association