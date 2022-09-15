During the Bryant Planning Commission meeting on Monday, the commissioners approved three requests from the Creekside addition phase two, pending approval by the City Council.
The request came from GarNat Engineering.
Community Development Director Truett Smith said the development has 42 lots.
They are requesting to a modification from the master street plan not to require streets be constructed to collector standards as indicated on the master street plan. Due to the wetlands and floodplain along the route the master plan originally had, the developers do not believe the other parts of the road will be constructed because it would be cost prohibitive.
Instead, they want to build to local road standards.
Smith said the road was planned to connect to Arkansas 5. That plan is not likely to happen so the collector is not needed.
They are also asking not to include sidewalks in one section of the development that will not have houses. Instead, they only want to put in sidewalks on the other side of that section. Vernon Williams, of GarNat Engineering, said this is also due to the wetlands in the area.
The commission approved both requests, which go onto the full council for final approval. They approved a preliminary plat for the development pending approval from the council on those two items.
Custom Advertising requested a sign variance to allow them to move their existing on premises sign, which is over the size limit in the sign ordinance, from its current location to its new location.
The allowable size is 300-square feet and this sign is 400-square feet. It was grandfathered in, but that would change if it moves.
City Planner Colton Dixon said if its not approved, the sign will just remain where it is.
The commission members agreed the new location would be less crowded and look better.
Commissioner Andrea Hooten said she would not vote in favor because there was no hardship, but it was just convenience.
Hooten and Commissioner Walter Burgess voted against the request. All other present members voted in favor. Commissioner Jim Erwin was absent.
• approved a replat for HE&L subdivision.
• approved a final plat for Grace Village phase three.
• approved a sign permit for Walmart.
Smith told the commissioners the Community Development section of the city website is transitioning to the Tyler Interface software. He will provide updates when it is ready.
Meetings are open to the public. They can be viewed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.