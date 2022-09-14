The Bryant Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday for a conditional-use permit to allow a short term rental through Airbnb at 3924 Commonwealth Dr.
After hearing from several members of the public, both in-person and through email, the commission voted unanimously to deny the permit.
There were 11 people who spoke against the permit.
The hearing started with information being provided by city’s Community Development Department. Director Truett Smith recused himself because his parents own property adjacent to the property being discussed.
City Planner Colton Leonard spoke to the commission. He said it is for a short term rental, which is a rental that can be no more than 120 days of the year and for no more than 30 consecutive days. These rentals are overnight or for a few days.
There can be no more than two guests per bedroom. The owner must occupy the home as their primary residence. They must maintain a business license. It cannot be used for special events such as weddings.
Leonard shared the city's standard of review for conditional use permits.
The request must not "be detrimental to or endanger public health or safety or welfare." It also cannot harm other property in the vicinity or impede normal or orderly development. The size of the site must be adequate for the intended use. It must not unduly burden transport facilities in the vicinity. It must have adequate buffering, such as a fence or landscape, protecting adjacent property.
Property owner Patricia Joiner spoke about her request. She said she has lived there 15 years and she is the first owner of the home. She said it is her primary residence.
She told the commission that Airbnb has strict guidelines about who and how many guests can be in rental. She plans to do background checks before rental.
While discussing the neighborhood bill of assurance, which forbids any businesses in the community, she said others have violated the bill of assurance.
She talked about safety precautions, that will not be any signs in the yard and that her driveway holds up to six vehicles.
She answered questions from the commission. She plans to live in the home six months and rent it out six months each year. While renters are on site, she does not plan to be in the home. She plans to visit her children. The home has a pool and four bedrooms.
She plans to have a manager that checks the property when guests arrive and when they leave.
The first to speak against the permit was Butch Higginbotham, who is a member of the Bryant City Council and liaison for the commission.
He handed out information about the neighborhood bill of assurance to the commission members for West Point North phase 1.
"No lot shall be used except for residential purposes. No business of any nature or kind shall at anytime be conducted in any building located on any of said lots," he read.
The bill was put into affect Aug. 9, 2005, and has been in force for 25 years and renewed for 10-year increments there after. Amending the bill requires a vote of 60 percent of the homeowners. This phase includes 46 lots.
While the city cannot enforce a bill of assurance, Higginbotham said it should be taken into account as the will of those who live in the area. He added it was made to ensure the rights of the residents.
He also shared a petition with signatures from 45 community members and 11 emails. He has also received several text and social media messages opposing the permit.
The other speakers who opposed the permit cited concerns about safety, property values and traffic.
Tammy Vinzant told the commission there is a bus stop close to the property. She feels that the Airbnb would put them at risk.
Connie Thomas talked about having a relative in Benton who runs an VRBO, which is like Airbnb. The relative has had incidents where they thought a small group was coming, but there was a larger group who actually showed up.
Angela Burnett said her property adjoins the one being discussed. She said her family chose Westpoint because they like the community. She said the homes are nice and not cheap. She does not want people in and out of the home next door.
"What is the point of having a house in the middle of the city in a nice neighborhood renting out to people all the time," she said.
Richard McKeown gave three points why he was against the permit.
He said the area is zoned R-2, which is limited to single family residences. He felt approval of the permit would essentially change the zoning. He feels this would break the faith with the residence who chose homes in R-2.
His second point was public safety. He shared information from the FBI Instant Background Check System that warns Airbnb users only have one background check run. If they commit a crime after it is run, they do not know. He said the neighborhood has children who live and play there who would be at risk, he said.
His third point is that Airbnbs in neighborhoods are unfair competition for the city's hotels and motels. He feels the city has plenty of lodging available, so this is not needed. He feels it is unfair due to local taxes, fees and fire codes.
Joiner was able to answer some of the comments. She disagreed that it would affect home values and she said all those on the property must be listed with Airbnb or they would be removed.
The commission thanked everyone who voiced an opinion.
All members present voted against the permit.
The rest of the business of the commission will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.