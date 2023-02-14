Bryant Public Schools has announced Prek and kindergarten registration of 2023-23.
Kindergarten registration will take place online March 7 throu 9. A child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2023, in order to be eligible.
Parents will register online at bryantschools.org/kindergarten. The registration link will be posted at 8 a.m. on March 7.
The following documents are required and may be uploaded during registration:
• documentation of student’s birth
• Social Security Card
• immunization record
• kindergarten physical examination
• proof of residency, includes current personal property assessment and one of the following: current utility bill (gas, water, or electric bill); dated contract for the purchase of a home; current rent receipt; dated contract for closing on construction of a new home, current lease agreement
Parents not able to register online may bring required documents and register in person at their child’s zoned school 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 or March 8, or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 9.
Kindergarten assessments will be scheduled for August.
Bryant Schools offers a Pre-K program for 4-year old children. The program is Better Beginnings 3-Star Certified. Each classroom has a certified teacher and credentialed paraprofessional. Both grant paid and tuition paid slots are available.
Bryant Pre-K registration will be open Feb. 13 through 24. Child must be 4 years on or before Aug. 1, 2023, to be eligible to attend.
Applications are available online at bryantschools.org/prek-registration (download and print) or may be picked anytime up at the dropbox in front of the Bryant Pre-K building, located next to Bryant Elementary at 1215 Woodland Drive.
Beginning Feb. 13, completed applications may be submitted at the Pre-K office from 8 a.m, to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or placed in the drop box located in front of the Pre-K building. Only complete applications containing all documents listed on the application checklist will be considered.
For Pre-K questions, applicants can call 501-847-5650.
For more information, visit www.bryantschools.org.