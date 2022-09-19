The Bryant School Board approved an energy savings proposal and 2022-23 school year budgets during its regular meeting Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters introduced Alex Ray, with Johnson Controls, to discuss the energy savings proposal. Johnson Controls will do an analysis to see how the district could save money on energy and propose projects to realize the savings. By law, the proposal must be cost neutral, the cost of the project must be realized by the amount of money saved.
The cost of the analysis will be folded into the projects. If the analysis is completed and district chooses not to more forward on the projects, the district will have to pay $214,047.
Johnson Controls guarantees the savings it quotes. If the district does not meet the savings, Johnson is legally required to pay the difference. Ray said that incentivizes them to make sure any predictions are correct.
Johnson will measure the analysis and give an annual report each year the contract continues. They would be the designer, engineer and contractor for any work done.
The board made four separate budget approvals.
The first was for the general budget for the school year, which includes a $1,000 cash bonus for all staff members. Walters said they could not give the $5,000 from American Rescue Plan Funds like the state legislature recommended because the district was not given enough money for that in the first place. Legally, they were required to begin spending the funds long before the legislature made its recommendation.
Walters said the district hopes to offer a second bonus closer to the end of the school year.
Walters told the board one change made since the August work session on the budget was moving $150,000 from the fund for new curriculum to safety and security because the district does not need that much new curriculum, but safety and security has a need for those funds.
Walters feels the projections for revenues are conservative. Growth was not budgeted because those funds are unpredictable and the district will not see most of them until toward the end of the school year.
The district expects to have $1 million in revenues over expenditures that they would like to eventually put in the building fund.
Walters is concerned about the costs for overtime and substitutes. The district is struggling to get enough bus drivers.
The board also approved the combined special education programs budget, the federal budgets and the Pre-K budget.
Walters shared the updated ARP plan. She showed a list that shows Bryant was 14th from the bottom in the state for the amount it got per student, $833 each. She said the legislature's recommendation to give teachers $5,0000 bonus was not equitable because many districts like Bryant did not get enough funds to cover it. The revised plan is similar to the district's original plan, which the district has already been spending money according to.
The district has to resubmit the plan for approval to the ALC - PEER Committee of the Arkansas General Assembly. The district is waiting on $2.5 million in reimbursement from ARP funds.
• heard the student senate report.
• heard the financial report.
• approved the Ready for Learning Plan.
• approved state of assurances required for federal funds.
• approved therapy dogs in school.
• approved a Microsoft license agreement.
• approved a policy revision for board to board transfers.
• heard the superintendent's report.
• approved personnel items, which will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.
The board recognized Hill Farm Elementary School teachers and staff for receiving its first Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase Schools award for 2021-22.
The board also recognized Benton High School students who received academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. The students are Brooklyn Prince, National African American Recognition Award; Maegan Hall, National African American Recognition Award; Nyla Danzy, National African American Recognition Award; Emily Briones, National Hispanic Recognition Award; Jennifer Guardado, National Hispanic Recognition Award.
All school board meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.