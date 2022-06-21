The Bryant School Board voted to fill the open Zone 3 position during its meeting Monday night.
The position was made vacant when former member Sandra Porter retired and no candidates ran for the position during the most recent school board election.
Four applicants spoke to the board about why they wanted to fill the role and why they felt they were best suited. The applicants were Katherine Robinson, Katy Sursa, Nelly Valentin and Curtis Woods.
Outgoing Board President Kim Billingsley thanked all the applicants for being interested.
"It means a lot to us," she said.
The board chose Valentin to fill the role.
During her introduction, Valentin told the board she was from Puerto Rico and had been in the community for nine years. She was in banking and mortgages before she left that job to work in the school district. She has been a substitute, an interpreter and secretary in the district as a way to get more involved with her children's school.
For the past six years, she has worked for Arkansas Children's Hospital.
She told the board she wanted to represent the hispanic community in the district. She hopes to see more children graduate. She hopes being on the board will encourage hispanic students because she speaks their language.
She plans to run for the position when elections come up in May of 2023 to finish out the term, which expires in May of 2027.
The board also elected new officers for upcoming year. Tyler Nelson was chosen as board president. Craig Leone will be vice president. Patrice Muldrow will be secretary and Scott Walsh will continue his role as disbursement officer.
Changes to both the elementary and secondary handbooks were approved. The full list of changes was discussed at the recent workshop. The only change since that discussion was for the policy on communicable diseases. It previously said a parent could provide an excuse. The wording was changed to written documentation.
The board had also discussed the School Resource Officer Agreement with the city of Bryant during the work session. They approved the agreement, which will now go to the Bryant City Council next week for its approval.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters explained that while the district has been doing these agreements for years, this agreement uses a model created after legislation was passed requiring all schools with SROs to have them.
"We have had an SRO agreement for many years," she said.
The policy revisions were approved with one new policy the board had not already reviewed. It came from the Arkansas School Board Association, which is a nondiscrimination policy for food service. Walters said the other policy revisions are cleaning up wording.
The board also:
• heard the financial report.
• approved custodial supplies purchases and waste disposal services.
• approved an architect contract for HVAC at the Pre-K building.
• approved the three year Enhanced Student Achievement plan.
• hear updates on projects for the summer.
• heard about plans for solar options.
• approved personnel items, which will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.
The board recognized the Lady Hornet track members Parris Atkins, Zoe Wilson, Brilynn Findley and Shilayah Hammon for winning the 6A 4 X 400 State Championship title and Meet of Champs title. Keith Dale is their coach.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.