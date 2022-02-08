The Bryant School Board held a special meeting Monday to discuss the recent announcement by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that schools would no longer be required to contact trace or quarantine close contacts for COVID-19.
All board members were present.
The board decided to allow public comments.
"We were elected to represent the people," said member Sandra Porter about why they should take public comments.
There were four people who spoke. Three of the speakers asked why the board was even considering no longer requiring masks. They felt the policy the district had in place to require masks based on ACHI data was a good compromise.
The fourth speaker encouraged the board to drop the mask requirement.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters gave an explanation to the board and crowd why the meeting was being held. She explained the governor's announcement. The district looked at the data and decided to hold the meeting.
Walters shared quarantine and positive case data.
Between July 1, 2021, and Feb. 7, 2022, the district had students and staff members quarantine 4,614 times. Walters clarified some of those are the same person being quarantined more than once. The district had 4,281 quarantines that never tested positive for COVID-19.
"We sent a lot of kids home who never were sick," Walters said.
While the district wants to protect students and staff, Walters said it is important for them to be in school and many students have lost quite a bit of instruction time due to quarantines. She said the district does not believe it needs to quarantine so many.
She told the board the data shows more positive cases come from if there is already a case in the home than if a person is in contact with a positive person at school.
Walters said the administration is making the recommendation to no longer require quarantine based on what they think is good health practice.
Walters discussed a flow chart that is meant to be a guide for parents to decide if a student should stay home. She pointed out there is already a policy in place that requires a student to be at least 24-hours fever free before they return to school.
If a student test positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for five days or until they are 24-hours fever free. Parents must provide a provider's note or positive test to make those absences excused.
If a student has symptoms, the district will excuse two days while waiting for a test to return.
If a student has someone in their home who has tested positive, the district recommends but does not require five days of quarantine with proof to excuse absences.
Walters went on to discuss the mask policy. She told the board she supported having a mask requirement when cases were high to reduce the number of students in quarantine due to the rules from the state. Now that the quarantine rules have been rescinded, she does not believe the district should require masks. She does want them to still be recommended.
Students and staff would still be permitted to wear masks if they choose.
The board discussed the recent spike in cases. Walters said in January there were more than 1,500 quarantines across the district.
"It was crazy," she said.
Board President Kim Billingsly pointed out districts without mask policies had even more quarantines.
Most of the board members agreed they originally only supported the mask policy to keep students from having to quarantine.
Board Member Scott Walsh asked about when masks were not required from October to December due to low cases. He wanted to know if students wore them and if there was any bullying of students who wore masks. The administration said very few students wore masks and there were no reports of mask-related bullying.
Walsh went on to say his reason for supporting the masks was to keep student out of quarantine so it was time to step away.
"I no longer think the pros outweigh the cons," Walsh said.
He added the situation is fluid and the district can continue to monitor what is going on.
Walters said the district will continue to have a point of contact and collect data.
The members discussed how much time in the classroom students have lost and all shared concerns how that affects them.
"Our number one goal is to keep kids in school," Porter said.
Discussing the flow chart Walters shared, the board had some concerns about students abusing the system and claiming illness to get out of school. Walters said they would keep an eye on that.
Walters added the district plans to continue all other mitigation procedures, including three-foot social distancing and cleaning.
The board voted to rescind the Sept. 16, 2021, resolution regarding safety precautions for students, staff and visitors, which included the mask policy, and to direct administration to update all plans, procedures and directive accordingly.
The board also approved personnel items, which will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.