Elementary zoning is on the agenda of the Bryant School Board on Thursday.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Professional Development building on the Bryant High School campus.
The district has been working to determine the best way to change the zoning.
"Currently, the district is seeing higher growth in some elementary schools than others," the agenda reads.
The district looked a development and current numbers. They determined changes are needed to reduce the Hill Farm Elementary and Parkway Elementary zones and increase the Davis zone and the Collegville zone.
Meetings have been held at Parkway and Hill Farm because families at those schools will be impacted to discuss the impact, get parent feedback and answer questions.
"While administration understands families would like to stay in their current zones, it is the recommendation to continue with the attached proposal," the agenda said.
"Parkway Elementary and Hill Farm Elementary are full at this time and overflowing students is very problematic for the district."
They will set up a day at Collegeville and Davis for students who will be moving to those schools to meet students and see the campus. There will also be a time for the parents.
Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs Jeremy Lasiter will present a waiver request to grant a prospective classified employee a waiver of provisions of the Arkansas Code so the person can be employed by the district.
The district received notice from the Arkansas Department of Education that the person had a disqualifying offense.
Deputy Superintendent Todd Sellers will present information on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education School Safety Grant the district has been awarded. The grant is for $434,975.
They must be used to provide a safe school environment.
The district is installing a portion of perimeter fencing at the high school. If that money is not used up from the project, the district have other projects they can use it on.
The board will consider bids for HVAC work at Collegeville Elementary, as well as bids for the district's copier services.
They will hear the student senate report, a PLC Update, financial reports and the superintendent's report.
The personnel items will include consideration of the deputy superintendent and both assistant superintendents' contracts.
The board will recognize Bryant senior Sabian Murray for winning the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Arkansas' Second Congressional District. The app is a list of objectives seniors need to complete.
Second place went to the team of Lydia Payne and Kiya Britt whose app assists students in areas required to graduate such as specific math and sciences, and redirects users to websites for the content they need.
They will also recognize Bryant High School students who earned All State Choir honors — Lyndsey Abbott, Mile Berry, Bianca Euler, Bee Golleher, Maegan Hall, Pedro Hernandez, Tyler Phillips, Dierra Williams, Riz Colvert
and Lizzy Porter.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.