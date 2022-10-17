The Bryant School Board will consider a non-recurring salary payment during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Professional Development Building on the Bryant High Campus.
Bryant School Board to consider non-recurring salary payment
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
