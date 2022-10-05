During a special meeting of the Bryant School Board Monday, Bryant Public Schools shared a video of its annual report to the public
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters commended the work of Director of Communications Devin Sherrill and Communications Coordinator Dr. Alex Berry for putting together the report.
"Devin and Alex did a great job on that," she said.
Walters said the document includes more details. The video focuses on the district's celebrations.
"The annual report to the public shows our stakeholders the important work happening throughout Bryant Schools provide opportunities for academic and personal success for the 9,400 students we serve," Sherrill said in the video, which covers the 2021-22 school year.
The video talks about the effects of COVID-19 on the district.
The seven school board members took part in 83.5 hours of training. Longtime Board Member Sandra Porter retired and was replaced by Nelly Valentin.
For the year, the district received $2,539 per student through local taxes and $4,643 per student from the state. The year ended with $10,667 million and the board was able to transfer $3 million into the district building fund.
The district continues its strategic plan for the fourth year. The goals included social and emotional learning, teaching and learning, facilities and systems and personnel.
The video shared about school security. Each school has an armed presence. There are nine school resource officers through a partnership with the city of Bryant. There are also nine commissioned security officers. The district has increased the safety budget.
The video talks about special groups, such as low income, special education students and students who speak other languages.
The district had more Advanced Placement exams taken than previously, with 58 percent of test takers earning a three or higher score.
The district ACT scores averaged close to a point higher than the state. Students earned more than $22 million in scholarships.
There were 651 graduates.
The transportation department maintained 163 bus routes serving more than 5,000 students.
The food service department broke records by serving an average of 2,800 breakfasts and 5,846 lunches. The summer food program provided close to 44,000 meals to children. This summer the district had trucks deliver meals to children in their own neighborhoods. Through a partnership with Arkansas Food Bank, 1,882 food boxes went to families.
The district had six schools qualify as Capturing Kids Hearts Showcase schools. Hill Farm Elementary received the designation for the first time.
The video shared about various awards, honors and sports championships the district earned over the year.
Both the video and a document version of the report can be found on the Bryant Public Schools website, www.bryantschools.org.
Other business from the special meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.