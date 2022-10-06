The Bryant School Board held a work session to discuss the district's strategic plan.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters told the board that due to COVID-19 and that the state tests will be changing in the next school year, the district has extended its strategic plan to a fifth year. In the spring semester, the district will begin working on a new strategic plan.
The report deals with data from 2021-22 school year.
She said the plan is transparent. It shows success and areas the district needs to grow.
The report was based on a survey sent out to parents, staff and students in February. Walters said at the time there was much discontent because COVID-19 was causing problems in the district, including teachers having to cover more than one class due to so many people being quarantined.
Survey responses were low — 531 staff, 697 parents, 4,016 students and 31 members of the community. The number of parent responses is around half of the responses the previous year. The student response nearly doubled.
Board President Dr. Tyler Nelson said the parental responses were less than 10 percent of the student population.
Walters broke the report down by the district's four goals.
Goal one is social and emotional learning. Some of the celebrations for this goal include that 95 percent of staff are trained in Capturing Kids Hearts. Some areas of needed growth include the fact in and out of school suspensions have more than doubled. Walters said other districts are showing similar discipline issues. She thinks it is related to having more students on site. She hopes the social and emotional care the school shows will help.
Bryant High School Principal Dr. Todd Edwards said the current school year is already showing better results less need for suspensions.
Goal two is teaching and learning. The celebrations include improvements is some test areas, more students receiving certifications and an increase in AP scholars. Areas of needed growth include decline in some tested area, a small ACT score decline, a small graduation rate decline and less parents accessing the HAC online grading system.
Walters talked about e NWEA testing, which looks at growth not achievement. She also said the ACT composite scores were down state-wide.
The third goal is facilities and systems. Celebrations include improved communications and improvements in technology resources. Areas in need of growth include decreases in some tested areas, graduation rates for sub-populations and some area of communications decreased.
Walters said some ways the district is improving communications is through videos and podcasts.
The last goal is personnel. Walters said there is a lot of work to do in this area, especially on salaries. Celebrations included more applicants and continued advancement from within the district. The areas in need of growth include salary rankings.
Walters said one issue with making starting pay competitive is the salary schedule is spread over 11 columns. When pay is increased, it is spread across those columns to allow for more raises over time. She believes the district needs to reduce columns to raise starting pay.
Walters talked about plan for a $1,000 nonrecurring payment for staff and the possibility of another in the spring.
Walters said the district is currently up 242 students so she expects growth funds in June.
The school board's regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18.