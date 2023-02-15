The Bryant Board of Zoning and Adjustment approved one variance request and rejected a second for Coral Ridge during its meeting Monday night.
BZA splits Coral Ridge vote
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Tags
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant takes 3rd, 4th at Central meet
- Big 3rd quarter sends Lady Cards to 2nd round
- BZA splits Coral Ridge vote
- 3 Benton students receive Hardin Scholarship
- Bookmobile brings library to East End
- Bryant Public Schools announce Pre-K, kindergarten registration for 2023,24
- Bryant two-sport athlete Knox signs on with SAU Tech
- 3 Hornets to continue careers on gridiron
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Haskell officers accused of Fourth Amendment violations
- 3 Benton students receive Hardin Scholarship
- Saline Memorial among 25% of hospitals compliant with federal rule
- Rhinehart gets big honor at banquet
- 4 Panthers to play at next level
- HB 1399 seeks to take government actions out of public view
- 3 Hornets to continue careers on gridiron
- Bryant two-sport athlete Knox signs on with SAU Tech
- Local pharmacist appointed to Board of Health
- CoorsTek opens CoorsTek Academy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.