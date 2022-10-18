The Saline Courier and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Alpha Alpha Rho Omega Chapter are partnering to put on the Saline County Candidate Forum starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Saline County Career Technical Center.
Latest News
- Gann showcasing local art with fall exhibit
- Candidate forum to educate voters
- SHS to host Bosom Buddies Bash
- Supporters show faithfulness during Second Chance banquet
- Man arrest on rape, sexual grooming charges
- Court to meet on interlocal agreement for 911 Center
- Bryant School Board to consider non-recurring salary payment
- Surgery not always first option for breast cancer treatment
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested in connection with park shooting
- Bryant man arrested in connection with shooting
- Warrants issued in gas station shootout
- Man arrest on rape, sexual grooming charges
- Cards roll to 8th win despite sluggish start
- Panthers take it to Titans for 4th straight
- Hornets make most of limited possessions in road victory
- Unbeaten Cards visit Hall on homecoming
- Benton basketball transfer turning heads
- Survivor shares story of early detection
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.