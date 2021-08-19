According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, there were 3,549 new cases of COVID-19, which Hutchinson said changed the downward trajectory of cases.
Active cases rose by 999 to 24,787. Deaths went up by 16 to 6,581.
Hospitalizations increased by 38 to 1,410 with 331 on ventilators.
The state received results for 11,030 PCR tests and 2,519 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 466, Garland with 362 and Benton with 243.
Saline County has had 16,095 cumulative cases and currently has 863 active cases and 15,033 recoveries. The county has had 196 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 37,248,651 cases of COVID-19 and 624,832 deaths.
Arkansas received 3,254,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has given 2,556,215 or 78.5 percent. There are 354,396 people partially immunized and 1,145,097 fully immunized.