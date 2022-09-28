The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to a "spooktacular evening of fun" for its next Bingo night, Oct. 13.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Games start at 6 p.m.
"This is our second time to have a Halloween themed Bingo," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
Players are encouraged to show up in costumes to go with the Halloween theme.
McCormick said the Chamber staff are excited to see the costumes.
The evening will include 16 games that come with admission and four bonus games. The bonus games will be $4 for games 17 and 18 and $4 for games 19 and 20. They also plan to sell bundles of extra cards for games one through 16. Players will be able to get extra cards for all 20 games for $20 with the early bird special at the event.
They plan to have a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the raffle will be $2 each or 10 for $10.
The presenting sponsor for Bingo is McLarty Nissan of Benton. The other sponsors are Allstate Insurance - Sara Miller, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Chicken Salad Chick, Dairy Queen, Merchants & Farmers Bank, Riverside Grocery & Catering, Roberson & Associates Insurance, Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Amberwood Health and Rehabilitation, DJ Motley State Farm Agency, McClelland Law Firm, P.A., Riggs and Farmer's Bank and Trust.
Riverside Grocery and Catering will be providing food for the concession stand. It will include fish, chicken and french fries for sale. They also plan to have a cash bar.
Wes Toler, of James Insurance will be the emcee for the Bingo.
This week, the Chamber plans to start recruiting volunteers.
"It is a great opportunity to maybe win cash," McCormick said.
During the last Bingo, the Chamber gave away almost $7,000.
McCormick said it could be a great way for friends to hang out or a date night.
Due to state law, no one under the age of 18 will be admitted. Also due to law, tickets must be purchased at the Chamber or at the door. They will not be sold online.
Advanced admission is $20 or $25 at the door. They can be purchased at 607 N. Market St. Benton or by calling 501-860-7002.