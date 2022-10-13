The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce plans to honor Central Arkansas first responders with its sixth annual First Responders Luncheon from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Bryant Fire Department, 312 Roya Lane.
Chamber to honor first responders with lunch
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Tags
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
