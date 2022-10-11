Court Appointed Special Advocates of Saline County is holding its annual Chili for Children Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Northside Church of Christ, 917 N. East St. Benton.
The organization is looking for businesses and organizations to compete to see who has the best chili.
"The mission of CASA of Saline County is to provide trained community volunteers to represent the best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children in court while seeking a safe, permanent home as soon as possible," the event flyer reads.
Advocate Supervisor LaToria Robinson said the fundraiser helps them raise the money to train advocates with the goal of having an advocate for every Department of Human Services case in the county.
They have also taken on a project to revamp the DHS visitation room and maintain it.
Competitors will need to provide two crockpots of chili or two pans to give out samples to people who come to try the offerings. They should also bring their own serving utensils.
CASA will provide cheese, crackers and sample cups.
There will be three awards given out — People's Choice, based on tips, Judges' Choice, based on a panel of judges, and Best Decorated Booth. The winners will take home a trophy.
The event's theme is superheroes.
Robinson is hoping to have at least 20 competitors. The cost to be a competitor is $100 and includes two admissions to sample the chilis.
Director of the Saline Health Foundation Matt Brumley will emcee the event.
Along with the chili, there will also be a silent auction featuring donated items, including Razorback basketball tickets, a Larry's Pizza gift certificate, a Coy's gift basket, a Fire Dancer BBQ gift basket and shop local gift basket.
There will be some CASA shirts for sale.
CASA is accepting sponsors raising from $250 to $1,000. They are also accepting silent auction items. The form for sponsorship can be found on the CASA of Saline County Facebook page or by emailing bcccreight@salinecountycasa.org.
The premier sponsors are Everett Buick GMC and Travis and Brittany Wood.
Robinson said this event is another way for the organization to let the community know what they do.
She added they play a big role in the foster care system. They want to ensure no child falls through the cracks.
There will be a dessert table along with the chili samples.
Admission to sample will be $10. Children ages 12 and under get in free.
"We want people to come out for a good lunch and network with other people in the community who care about the children of Saline County," Robinson said.