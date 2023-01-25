The city of Haskell released a statement Tuesday addressing complaints that led to six Haskell police officers resigning during a Haskell City Council meeting on Jan. 9.
"We will address all the concerns of the officers brought to light during this meeting," the release said.
It went on to say the city will provide no other statements or comments on the matter.
"The first time I was made aware of any problems with the police department was about four hours before the city council meeting when I received a call from one of the TV news channels informing me they would be coming to the meeting," said Haskell Mayor Clyde Crookham Jr. in the statement.
He said a concerned resident also called to warn him of a possible walk out. He reached out to Haskell Chief Brad Hicks, who he said was also unaware of the officers’ intentions.
Crookham said he immediately called Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright who assured him the sheriff's office would assist Haskell.
"As a retired law enforcement officer, I fully support the Haskell Police Department and its officers. I have worked closely with the chief on the budget of the police department. I have repeatedly informed the chief during multiple meetings that the budget can be amended by the City Council to add more funds during the year if needed," Crookham's statement said.
He said as mayor it is his responsibility to look at the needs of the city as a whole and have a balanced budget. The budget is based on projected revenue.
"It is the responsibility of the mayor, department heads and the city council to be good servants of the people's money," he said.
He said under his administration, the city will take the concerns of both people and employees into consideration.
"The city will not give into demands, ultimatums or threats from employees during the city council meeting," Crookham said. "The way these officers decided to act on their concerns was totally inappropriate."
He apologized to the people of Haskell for not putting out a statement sooner, saying transparency was one of his campaign issues. He said the delay was due to looking into the complaints and an ongoing internal investigation.
Crookham said he has spent his life serving the public in law enforcement. He said he chose that career to help and protect.
"It’s not for everyone and there is no shame in that. When you signed up, you knew the risk and what the job pays," he said.
The statement from the city addressed complaints by the two now former officers, Joshua DiCicco and Jimmy Foreman.
DiCicco claimed officers are not being paid for the time they worked. The statement said the city attorney is looking into the issue. If he was correct, the city said they will fix the issue.
On training, the city said there is a line item in the police budget along with other expenditures for the department. The money is allocated in order of importance, with bills for the department coming first and the rest going to training, equipment and other needs. The statement said this goes for all departments in the city.
The minimum training standards are set by the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training and the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute. Both provide the training free to the department. Specialized training costs money, the statement said, and both department and community needs are taken into account before training is authorized.
An officer can choose to pay for training not authorized. The statement said in case of a major incident, there are other departments with better training and resources who would respond.
Regarding officers on duty, the statement said the city prefers two officers on duty per shift. The statement said they are working to ensure all officers are working on the streets. According to the statement, before the Jan. 9 meeting, the budget did not support additional officers.
The statement said the chief and the mayor discussed the department's image and agreed officers needed more professional uniforms. He is working with the chief to fund the purchase.
DiCicco also complained about equipment. The statement said equipment purchases must be in the community's best interest and department budget. There is no justification to purchase ballistic shields and breeching tools.
The statement said the $100,000 grant the department received will go to purchase new radios for each officer, along with new radars. The statement said the grant cannot be used for vehicles.
It went on to say all Haskell Police Department vehicles are in working order.
The statement said new units are expensive and must be budgeted for prior to purchasing.
“As the incoming mayor, it would not be a wise decision on my part to budget for a large expense like units on my first year, before I had time to see where the city stood with the budget for the year,” Crookham said in the statement.
On pay, the mayor said he believes in giving officers more pay in the fund and police sales tax can support it. The city does not have a policy on pay raises, but there are plans to develop one.
During the September Council meeting, the department was given $8,220.08 to spend on uniform items due to the expiration of tactical vests.
Foreman used another officer during the Jan. 9 meeting to show what items the city provides and what officers purchase themselves. The statement said the city provides what an officer needs to perform his duties.
One complaint was about funds used to purchase a fire truck. The statement said the department has its own budget. tax revenue from one department cannot be used for another.
"Chief Brian Cotten does an excellent job of budgeting for the fire department expenses," the statement said.
Police and parks also have their own tax revenue.
Regarding positions, the statement said the position of assistant chief has to be approved by the city council.
The statement included 11 attachment references. They include meeting minutes, budget documents and policies, along with transcriptions of both DiCicco and Foreman's comments.
The full statement and all attachments can be found at www.cityofhaskell.org.