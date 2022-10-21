Civitan Services Preschool is organizing this year's Hunting Through Hurricane event for children with developmental disabilities and their siblings starting at 5:30 p.m. at Hurricane Lake Estates.
Civitan to hold Hunting Through Hurricane
- Elisha Morrison
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
