The Bryant City Council considered three interrelated issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Finance Director Joy Black put a ordinance on the agenda for discussion to raise the millage for personal and real property in the city.
She explained she only wanted a discussion and expected the ordinance to be tabled, but it needs to be done by September in order to balance the next year's budget like the law requires. They would also need to pass an A&P tax to free up general funds used for parks.
She told the council the increase is needed if they pass the proposed pay increase for the fire and police department.
"There is no funding mechanism in place," Black said.
She said the fire and police raises need to happen because they are struggling to keep their employees under the current pay.
Mayor Allen Scott said currently, fire and police pay in Bryant is lower than any other department in the county.
Black said the majority of the city's budget is personnel. With the increase and without the millage and A&P, Black said other big ticket items would have to be cut, such as contracts and education and certification pay.
Black put 5 mills, the legal maximum, but she does not actually expect the council to raise it to 5 mills.
The current millage has been in place for 26 years.
Council Member Rob Roedel said he spoke to older former council members who told him they purposely set up the city to have a low millage and rely on sales tax because many people who do not live in the city pay the sales tax.
"It has worked well so far," Roedel said.
Black told the council that the issue with relying on sales tax is it is not guaranteed.
Roedel suggested tabling the millage until the council could hold a workshop to discuss it more thoroughly. The council tabled the issue.
During public comments, residents expressed opposition to increasing the millage because the economy is difficult for people and they think this is not the right time.
David Roberts, representing the Board of Directors of the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber does not support a millage increase. He said it would hurt businesses.
He also spoke about the proposed advertising and promotion tax that was on the agenda.
"The A&P tax is an economic growth generator as its proceeds are targeting the promotion of our city by funding activities, events and construction to draw people to our city and encourage spending with our local businesses," Roberts said, saying it is not overly burdensome because it is supported by those who visit the city.
He encouraged joining surrounding cities by having the tax. But, the Chamber does not support the ordinance as written with 70 percent of the tax going the Bryant Parks Department. He said that does not allow the tax to meet its intended purpose.
"We feel the split should be 5 percent for administration of the fund and 95 percent should go to the A&P Commission to fund the best activities, events or construction for the promotion of the city," Roberts said.
Council Member Lisa Meyer questioned if the law allows for a portion to go to Parks if it is passed by the council instead of being voted in by the residents. She thought the ordinance mixes the laws.
She also wondered how Parks fit the purpose of the law. City Attorney Ashley Clancy said if parks are run down people will not want to go to them. They are a draw for the city.
Council Member Star Henson said the issue should be tabled to hold a workshop.
Clancy warned there is a bill in the current session of the Arkansas General Assembly to take away the ability of a city council to impose an A&P Tax. It is HB 1027 brought by David Ray of Maumelle. It has not gone through any committees.
Roedel objected to a tax without a public vote.
If the city does bring back the A&P tax, he is concerned if there is not enough oversight it will fail like the last time the city had it when the commission had to be dissolved.
"We need to make sure we get it right this time," Roedel said.
Clancy said the ordinance does include checks and balances.
Roedel said it is basically a parks tax.
The council voted to table the discussion and hold a workshop.
The chiefs of the police and fire department spoke to advocate for raises for their departments. Both have lost employees because other cities in the area and the Arkansas State Police have raised their pay.
"We are not competitive," said Police Chief Carl Minden, adding even Haskell and Alexander pay more.
They also cannot get new applicants. When they do, they lose them to higher paying departments after the city pays to train them.
The police department is short four positions with more expected to leave and the fire department is down by five.
Minden said he had been needing to ask for five more positions, but he is willing to work understaffed if it gets his officers paid more.
"If you want what we have now to continue to have that in the future, we are an ISO Class 1, if we don't keep the people, we won't continue to have that," Fire Chief J.P. Jordan said.
They are asking to be equivalent with what Benton pays.
Human Resource Director Charlotte Rue said the city pays 100 percent of employee health insurance and only charged $70 a month for families.
Rue told the council without this pay increase, the city will lose more officers. She also said if it was not dealt with that night, she worried about morale.
Over the past year, Minden said he has lost 10 due to the pay. Jordan said he has lost five or six.
Minden said even when he fills positions, if they are not certified, it takes six months to train them to be able to put them in rotation.
Black said if the ordinance passes, the city will be $830,000 short this year if the other two issues are not passed. They may have to pass on insurance costs to employees, reduce the 2 percent pay increase employees received or cancel contracts the city has with the Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs, the Bryant museum and the Senior Center.
The council members all were concerned that not passing it would make it look like they do not support fire and police, but were concerned how to pay for it.
Council Member Jordan O'Roark said they were painted into a corner.
Scott suggested a workshop.
"We can't afford to lose anymore fireman or police officers," Council Member Jack Moseley said.
The council discussed ways to fund the increases.
Roedel suggested adopting the ordinance with the understanding they will have to find funding for it.
All the members voted in favor of increase in pay for fire and police.
Other business from the meeting will be in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.
Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.