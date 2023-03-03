The Bryant City Council approved using wastewater impact fees toward the cost of a new wastewater master plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
"The master plan we currently use is out of date," said Public Works Director Tim Fournier.
The current plan was done in 2008. It does not factor in the city's growth and projects that have been completed.
The updated plan would cost just over $509,165. The impact fees would fund $332,176. The remainder would need to be discussed. They might split the cost over time.
Fournier said the Master Plan is required for any impact or connection fee adjustment and is crucial to the cities growth and integrity of the infrastructure.
He told the council they cannot wait because they need to do modeling during the wet weather over the next few months.
"The purpose of the master plan is to evaluate the city's existing infrastructure and need for future infrastructure, capacity fees, impact fees, connection fees, growth patterns, planning for future customers, expansions, evaluating the current state of the city's system while making adjustments for the future," Fourier said.
He said the current plan is no longer beneficial and the city cannot bring fees to where they should be without a new plan.
The plan would be done by Crist Engineering. The first $184,415 would be used for modeling.
Council Member Rob Roedel asked if the plan was help avoid situations like the over flow that happened a few years ago that cost the city $1 million in fines and cause the city to be under an order from the Department of Environment Quality.
Mayor Allen Scott said it would solve that and allow the city to figure out its total capacity.
The council members wondered if selling the old water meters would help offset the cost. Fournier said the meters are not actually worth anything.
The council voted to put the old meters on Gov Deals and if they are not sold in six month dispose of them.
They then voted to approve the master plan resolution.
During public comments, the council heard concerns about storm water issues in the city.
Stephanie Argenziano told the council her neighborhood has had problems with the company installing Xfinity internet. They have hit four gas lines and damaged yards. She asked for more oversight saying it is a safety issue.
City Engineer Ted Taylor said they are supposed to fix anything they damage.
Council members questioned a crew that damaged that many gas lines still being allowed on the job.
Taylor presented an emergency sanitation line repair. Public Works employees had to work around the clock to repair one section of line that failed in the West Point neighborhood and the city identified another section they believe will also fail.
"We need outside resources," Taylor said, explaining they have materials and pipe bursting equipment but lack some of the heavy equipment needed for the work.
There are 300 homes on the system. They are moving this project ahead of others to fund it.
He does not anticipate exceeding $250,000.
The council approved the work up to $250,000.
A resolution authorizing the offering of Capital Improvement Revenue Bonds was passed. Finance Director Joy Black said the bonds are to help cover the shortfall in the Bryant Parkway Project that occurred due to price increases over the time it has taken to get the project done. The city had to wait for approvals from the FAA and Union and Pacific Railroad and in that time material costs have gone up. The city has gotten two grants totally $7 million, but $9 million more is needed.
"It has been a long difficult complicated process," Black said.
The city is still seeking grants.
The council also passed an ordinance for property within the city.
Fournier told the council utility billing will not be available online for seven days during the conversion process. They will work with customers to resolve any issues during that time.
Scott said Coffee with the Mayor is 9 a.m. Saturday at Bryant Animal Control.
He said Animal Control will have a Barking Lot Sale April 29.
Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed through the Bryant, Arkansas Youtube Channel.