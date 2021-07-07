Arkansas saw a spike of 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said this is the highest number of new cases in months.
Active cases went up 547 to 5,192. There were seven new deaths for a total of 5,933 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations rose by 16 to 432 with 80 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,494 PCR tests and 921 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 146, Faulkner and Garland both with 75 and Saline with 71.
Saline County has had 12,863 cumulative cases, 315 currently active, 12,371 recoveries and 174 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 33,760,890 cases with 6060,139 deaths.
Arkansas has received 2,724,040 doses of COVID-19 and given 2,162,217 or 79.4 percent. There are 2226,251 Arkansans partially immunized and 1,006,100 fully immunized.