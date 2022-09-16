The Tyler Dannaway Foundation is holding its 1st autism conference, AUSUM 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sept. 24 at Elegant Creations Event Venue, 6221 Arkansas 5 North, in Bryant.
Dannaway Foundation putting on autism conference
