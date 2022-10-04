Civitan Services is holding its annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Hill Barn Event Center in Bryant.
"Denim & Diamonds is a laid back fun event," said Director of Community Outreach Bekka Wilkerson.
Civitan is bringing in local country artists Hayfield to perform live. Wilkerson said the group has played with Tyler Kinch. They do a mix of their own music and covers.
"They are fantastic," Wilkerson said.
Downhome Catering McClard's Barbecue will cater a meal of chicken fried chicken, chicken fried steak, rolls, country skillet gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans.
There will be a selection of homemade pies — lemon icebox, possum, coconut and peanut butter.
"(Its) good old country soul food," Wilkerson said.
The silent auction will feature art created by both Civitan clients and staff. There will also be a vacation to Antigua, jewelry from Kendra Scott, a game day package from Hogmans and a basket from the Skin Bar.
Wilkerson said this is a great way to get started on Christmas shopping.
The popular jewelry pull is back this year. Wilkerson said she is doing it a little differently this year. She plans to have at least two grand prize items. Each box contains a piece of jewelry worth at least $25. The boxes are $25 each.
Civitan will have its coffee cart offering regular and decaf drinks. Wilkerson said this year they have added their own cold brew option.
There will be regular and adult beverages available.
Civitan also plans to have a photo booth.
During the event, Civitan will give out its annual awards, which will be given out by Civitan Executive Director Leah Henderson.
The Great Attender will go to the sponsor, organization or group who has attended the most events. The All Heart Award goes to the sponsor, group or organization who has gone above and beyond with sponsorship.
There will be a volunteer of the year for the Benton campus and the Bryant campus.
There will be two founder awards.
The Noel Deer Change Agent Award is named for Civitan's founder and goes to a person inside or out of the organization that helps the organization transform itself.
"This person has a deep love for Civitan Services," Wilkerson said.
The Nell Cooper Impact Award is named for Civitan's first teacher. This award is for someone who has made a notable impact on Civitan and/or the developmental disability community.
The sponsors are Everett Buick GMC, Bryant Family Pharmacy and Alcoa Family Chiropractic and Wellness.
Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating items for the silent auction can reach Wilkerson by emailing bekka@civitanservices.com or call 501-776-0691.
The cost to attend is $45 per person or $250 per table. Tickets are available at one.bidpal.net/dnd2022/welcome.
Wilkerson said attendees will have the chance to interact with Civitan's clients and support its mission to support men, women and children in the community with developmental disabilities.
"It is really going to be a fun night," Wilkerson said.