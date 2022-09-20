Civitan Services' popular fundraiser Denim & Diamonds is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Hill Barn Event Center in Bryant.
"Denim & Diamonds is our take on a formal event," said Director of Community Outreach Bekka Wilkerson.
They created it to offer something a little different. They wanted it to be a mix of fancy and relaxed.
Wilkerson said they will not turn anyone away because of what they want to wear.
They are planning it to be a great time with live music and great food while supporting Civitan.
Wilkerson is excited about the meal. Down Home Restaurant has catered the last few years. This year, they are merging with McClard's Barbecue, out of Hot Springs. This will be one of the first events under the combination.
"Her food has always been phenomenal," Wilkerson said.
This event is a way for Civitan clients to interact with the community.
Wilkerson said it is a celebration of Civitan and what it does.
Once again, they will be offering the jewelry pull for $25 per box. Wilkerson plans to offer different beautiful jewelry pieces with one higher end piece. Boxes will be on sale in advance through the ticketing website.
The silent auction will include art by both clients and Civitan staff. Wilkerson is still accepting silent auction items. The auction will include jewelry and vacations.
Wilkerson will talk about Civitan's mission.
During the event, Civitan will give out its annual awards, which will be given out by Civitan Executive Director Leah Henderson.
The Great Attender will go to the sponsor, organization or group who has attended the most events. The All Heart Award goes to the sponsor, group or organization who has gone above and beyond with sponsorship.
There will be a volunteer of the year for the Benton campus and the Bryant campus.
There will be two founder awards.
The Noel Deer Change Agent Award is named for Civitan's founder and goes to a person inside or out of the organization that helps the organization transform itself.
"This person has a deep love for Civitan Services," Wilkerson said.
The Nell Cooper Impact Award is named for Civitan's first teacher. This award is for someone who has made a notable impact on Civitan and/or the developmental disability community.
There will also be a coffee cart, regular and adult beverages and a photo booth during the event.
The sponsors so far are Everett Buick GMC, Bryant Family Pharmacy and Alcoa Family Chiropractic and Wellness.
Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating items for the silent auction can reach Wilkerson by emailing bekka@civitanservices.com or call 501-776-0691.
The cost to attend is $45 per person or $250 per table. Tickets are available at one.bidpal.net/dnd2022/welcome.
Wilkerson said this fundraiser is important for Civitan. People can learn about Civitan's mission to support men, women and children in the community with developmental disabilities, interact with clients and support Civitan.
She encourages the community to attend and have fun.