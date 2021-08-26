According to a post from Bryant Public School, downed power lines on Shobe Road are affecting bus transportation, especially around Meadowlake, Lexington Park and Johnswood. Students from other areas may be home late today.
featured
Down power line affect Bryant bus transportation
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Arkansas Game Warden saves Saline County girl
- Benton fatal accident under investigation
- State Rep. Julie Mayberry tests positive for COVID-19
- COVID cancels Spook City
- Greenbrier bests Benton in opener
- Benton officers conducting death investigation
- Violence at River Center
- Down power line affect Bryant bus transportation
- Sounds cause temporary lockdown at HCE
- Hornets, Panthers kick off Salt Bowl week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.