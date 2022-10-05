The Bryant Development Review Committee met to discuss development requests.
The group approved a final plat for the Coral Ridge Subdivision. Final approval will go to the Bryant Planning Commission at its next meeting.
The City Council had previously held a workshop to discuss issues with Coral Ridge attempting to get a connection for its sewer system.
Jonathan Hope, with Hope Consulting, spoke as a representative for the project. He said the developer has worked out a deal with Kensington Subdivision.
The approval was given contingent on a few finalization details being complete before the commission meets. They also allowed the subdivision not to have to have the lift stations completed by the time because it is not a quick process.
A variance was approved to be referred to the Planning Commission for Grace Baptist Church, 21671 Interstate 30. They asked to have a sign facing the parking lot. They already have a sign facing the interstate. Cit Planner Colton Leonard said there is a law firm in the same strip that has the same sign arrangement. The variance would also permit the church to have slightly more signage than is allowed under the ordinance.
The Station, at Geyer Springs Raymor Fields, asked for a special sign permit. It is located in a R-E residential zone, which means signs cannot be over two-feet. A special permit allows for signs up to 32-feet. The request is for two signs. There was discussion if the ordinance meant 32-feet total or per sign. The two signs are each under 32-feet. The committee decided it meant per sign.
The request will go to the planning commission.
The committee tabled a discussion about a sign permit for Cool Springs Manufactured Home Community.
Leonard explained the community had asked to add signs to its existing sign, which was granted. They have since added multiple signs that were not approved.
City Engineer Ted Taylor was concerned because two of the signs appeared to be near the water main. He believes they did not call to ensure they would not hit that main during digging.
Community Development Director said they need to know where the signs are located.
The committee agreed they needed more information.
The committee also plans to send a sign variance request for the new Church's Chicken, on Reynolds Road. The restaurant wants to have both their name and text on their facade.
Scooters Coffee requested a site plan approval for its upcoming location 1816 N. Reynolds Rd. There was a representative in person and online to discuss the request.
They discussed sewer, storm water and a grease trap.
The plan was approved.
The next DRC meeting is schedule for Oct. 20 at Bryant City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.