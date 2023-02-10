Bekka Wilkerson, executive director of the EMPact One Foundation Bekka Wilkerson, (from left) Pharmacist Jon Martin, of Bryant Family Pharmacy: Lisa Weeks, co-founder of EMpact On; and board members Danny Young and Jordan O'Roark present Julia Isom, (center), with the YES! Award, sponsored by Bryant Family Pharmacy.
The EMpact One Foundation recognized its January 2023 YES! Award winner Julia Isom, a 10th-grade student from Benton High School.
The award sponsor is Bryant Family Pharmacy.
In Isom’s nomination, she was described as a loving, devoted and outgoing young woman who loves to serve her community. She loves to volunteer, especially with organizations that impact children. Some of those organizations include Miracle League, Adaptive Volleyball and Mayor’s Youth Council.
Her compassion definitely drives her and is noticed by those around her. She works hard to make sure everyone has a place, especially those with disabilities, and can participate in various activities.
Isom plans to turn that compassion into a career in social work, specifically working with children.
"Congratulations Miss Julia Isom and thank you again to our sponsor Bryant Family Pharmacy," the foundation said in a news release.
"When youth say 'YES!' to service and philanthropy, they become changemakers and leaders within their community. Whether it's a project at their school, for their sports team, or to impact those in need, the EMpact One Foundation believes in empowering the values of generosity, compassion and leadership," the release said.
Any child nominated for a YES! Award should exemplify EMpact's mission to "transform the way youth impact the world."
A Saline County youth will be recognized monthly as a YES! Award recipient. All award recipients will be publicly announced through the EMpact One Foundation and its media partners, including a press release provided to their school district.
Nominations received by the 15th of each month will be considered for recognition the following calendar month. Community members may nominate youth 18 years old and younger, who live in and/or attend school in Saline County.