Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell will speak during Junior Auxiliary of Saline County’s Empower event for girls in grades six to eight in Saline County Feb. 24 at the Bryant Senior Center.

Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is working to inspire girls to run the world during this years Empower from 6 to 9 Feb. 24 at the Bryant Senior Center at Bishop Park.

