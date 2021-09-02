The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Bryant Fall Fest to Bishop Park Sept. 25.
"It is a festival that contributes to our community's sense of closeness," said Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall.
Fall Fest is presented by Arkansas Heart Hospital and Everett Buick GMC.
The community will be able to enjoy entertainment on the main stage by local groups, a fishing derby, 5K, kids zone and more.
The fishing derby for children under age 16 will start the day at 7 a.m. and run until 9 a.m. at the Bishop Park front pond. Brimhall said participants should bring their own poles. There is no requirement to register in advance. There will be prizes given out.
Registration for the Fall Fest 5K and Fun Run will be from 7 to 7:30 a.m. with the race set to start at 8 a.m.
The route for the 5K will be from Bishop Park out to Hurricane Creek Elementary and back to the park.
The 5K is sponsored by Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors and Pro-Active Physical Therapy.
Online advance registration for the 5K can be found at RunnerSignUp and will be available for $25 through Sept. 23. Day of registration will be $30.
There will be overall male and female winner awards and category awards.
The awards will be given out at 9:15 a.m. at the main stage.
The main festival will kick off at 10 a.m.
The kids area is sponsored by Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Centennial Bank, Bryant Family Pharmacy and the city of Bryant. Entry for the kids zone will be $2 per child. The area will include inflatables, an airplane train, petting zoo and face painting.
Vendors will be set up to promote their businesses and sell products. The Chamber only asks they do not sell food or drinks because there will be food trucks on site.
Anyone interested in a vendor space can email info@bryantchamber.com. The cost is $100 for Chamber members and $125 for nonmembers.
Vendors will receive a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. They will need to bring all things they need, such as tables and chairs.
Brimhall expects to have 10 to 15 food trucks. So far six have signed up, but she expects to add more to give attendees a variety to choose from.
The main stage is sponsored by Wright Dental and will showcase school groups and others. There will be performances from Empire Cheer, Arkansas Dance and Starling Music Studio. Any group wishing to be added to the list can email the Chamber to be put on the schedule.
The Car Show is sponsored by Bryant Family Pharmacy. Categories will be classic car, classic truck, modern (post 1995), classic SUV and open. All class winners will take home cash prizes. There is no entry fee.
To get an entry form, email the Chamber or jon@bryantfamilyrx.com or stop by the Chamber.
This is the 34th year for the festival.
"It is a very fun, family atmosphere," said Brimhall, adding there will be plenty for children to do.
She encourages the community to come out and enjoy the festivities.