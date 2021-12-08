With rosy cheeks and a snowy white beard, people do not suspect one local Santa is not quite the same as all the rest.
Melissa Rickard is the only female associate member of the Professional Traditional Bearded Santas. She is the first nonreal bearded female member.
It all started when Rickard was 16 or 17. Her father was a Mason and a Shriner. She took part in a group visiting sick children at the Shiner's Hospital for Christmas when the man who was supposed to play Santa had a seizure. They did not want to disappoint the children, and she was the only one available who could wear the suit.
She had recently memorized "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," so she recited it for the children.
She got many hugs and appreciation from the children.
"I was hooked," she said.
She acted as a backup Santa a few times until college when she started being a backup Santa more regularly.
"It was fun," she said.
She spent 10 to 15 years being a semi-professional Santa and has been a professional Santa for the last four years.
"It means the world to me," Rickard said. "(As Santa) you are the keeper of such an amazing part of folklore."
She said Santas are the keeper of the magic.
She loves to see children smile and get their hugs.
As a Santa, she said the first thing is to love children. Santas take the Santa Oath to keep the magic of Christmas and the magic of children.
She is insured and does a background check each year, so families can be comfortable with her around their children.
She added Santas also need to be knowledgable, especially about reindeer. They also should know about other winter holidays, such as Hanukkah and Kwanza.
She said it is important to courteous, clean and loving.
So far, she has 50 home visits and 30 to 45 virtual visits scheduled.
She also does events and is happy to serve as a backup Santa when needed.
Rickard has done events such as Holiday in the Heights. She also does parades and tree lighting events.
She has never had a child figure out she is a woman while in costume. Many adults do not believe her when she tells them.
Rickard is only 47 years old. She said she is young compared to many Santas, but she is starting to see more younger Santas. She has even been mentoring some teen Santas who are trying to figure out how to pull off the look and the act. She has helped them with issues, such as how to hide their young voices.
"It is neat to watch them grow," Rickard said.
She started a group for Santas on Facebook called Santa's Magical Fellowship Group, so Santas can ask each other for advice.
She likes to hear about other's success.
Rickard said it used to take her two hours to transform into Santa. Now she spends around an hour and a half if she is doing an up close visit, most of the time being spent on the facial hair. Her beard and mustache are made from yak hair.
If she is in a crunch and not going to be close up, she can be ready in 30 minutes.
She said 2020 was hard for her as a Santa because she had to limit visits to Zoom calls to protect herself and the children and families.
While she does think it was good for Santas to become more aware of digital options, she feels they missed out on hugs and really being able to connect with the children.
"We love children. We are proud of them and want to tell them that," Rickard said.
As a Santa, she is still taking precautions, such as using hand sanitizer and changing gloves.
When not Santa, Rickard is the surgical director for a retina clinic at Baptist Eye Center in Little Rock. She is also the president of the Saline County Professional Women's Lions Club.
She is married to John Rickard and has two dogs, Waylon and Kisses.
Santa often does her visits with either Jingles the Elf or Joy Claus, aka Mrs. Claus. Both are played by Rickard's co-worker and friend, Maggie Iken.
As Jingles, Rickard said Iken is Santa's "hype elf" who gets the children excited for Santa's visit.
Rickard knows of two other female Santas, but thinks there are more. She said there are probable those like she used to do who don the suit as a backup.
She said she could not do what she does without the support she gets from other Santas, including The Kringle Brothers, Mike Howe and Mike Beurer. Her friend Greg Swiech, another professional Santa, has helped her master the digital side.
She also said her husband, mother and brother support her.
Rickard plans to be Santa for years to come.
"As long as I can get the magic of Christmas out there and make one person feel loved for one minute or the whole season, it is worth it," Rickard said.
The money Rickard raises by playing Santa benefits the Shriners Hospital, Lions International and the Arkansas Youth Ranch.
Rickard will be Santa during the Saline County Professional Women's Lions Club Cocoa and Cookies with Santa in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Tyndall Park. The cost is $10 to visit Santa and supports the community work the group does.
She encourages families to come out and see her.
She also wishes everyone a merry Christmas and happy and blessed 2022.
"Always keep the magic alive because Christmas magic is in your heart all year round," she said.