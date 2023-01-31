The Salem volunteer firefighters will be firing up the griddles for their annual Salem Fire Pancake Day from 6 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Salem Elementary.
Firefighters serving up pancakes for annual breakfast
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
