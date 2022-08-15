Each school year, the Flashing Red, Kids Ahead program urges all drivers to be aware that the new school year is about to begin and that school buses will be back on the roads.
With Benton School District students heading back to the classroom Monday, Benton School District Transportation Director Danny Revis and Suzie Everett, of Everett Family of Dealerships and sponsor of Flashing Red Kids Ahead, want to remind parents and students to be aware that buses will be back on the roads.
The effort is led by the Arkansas Department of Education, Arkansas Association of Pupil Transportation and Arkansas School Bus mechanics.
“The safety of our children is the highest priority of our transportation department,” said Revis
Revis wants drivers to know that if a school bus has its red lights flashing, drivers must stop for students getting on or off the bus.
“As a driver, it’s important you are aware if a school bus flashes,” he said.
Revis also encouraged parents to discuss school bus safety with their kids before the year starts.
“To me, it’s a campaign that gets awareness out for drivers to be aware of kids getting on and off buses,” said Everett.
State law requires that drivers stop on two-lane and four-lane highways, going both directions if a school bus is flashing its red lights. Drivers must not attempt to pass in any direction until the school bus vehicle has finished receiving or discharging its passengers and is in motion again.
This past April, Arkansas school bus drivers reported 884 instances of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses in just one day. Twelve of those drivers passed the right side of the bus, where students enter and leave.
“Children are our most precious cargo,” said Revis.
The campaign got its start when Current Benton Mayor Tom Farmer was Transportation Director at Bryant School District.
“Tom Farmer’s assistant came up with the slogan, Flashing Red Kids Ahead, and Tom wanted my help promoting this. We’ve always been about the kids but I have a softer spot because I road a school bus and I was a school nurse and this fits right in with who we are. I get a little bit passionate about it,” said Everett.
Everett said in 2007 she took the idea to the Education Department to become a statewide program. It has been running for around 15 years. Now, Everett is determined to make this a national campaign.
According to a news release from the Arkansas House of Representatives, the fines, penalties and punishments for anyone found guilty of illegally passing a stopped school bus were increased in 2005 with the passage of Isaac’s Law. The legislation was named for Isaac Brian, an elementary student in the Bryant School District who was struck and killed when a driver illegally passed a school bus.
Vehicles are prohibited from starting up or attempting to pass in any direction until the bus has finished its drop-off or pick-up.
In 2019, the state legislature increased the penalties in Isaac’s law. Drivers can now face a fine of up to $2,500 and up to 90 days in jail.
When a bus is loading or unloading the red lights flash, a stop sign extends and stop arm extends to ensure any child crossing the road passes at least 10 feet in front of the bus. The lights will shut off after the driver has determined the child has safely left the roadway.
Revis pointed out that the busiest time for school buses in the mornings is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and that the busiest times in the afternoon are between 3 and 4:30 p.m.
The Benton School District alone buses around 1,500 kids daily.
“Each life is precious, a driver that will stop for one minute can save a life,” said Revis.
“You are not going to be saving any time if you hit a child,” added Everett.
Revis said that the Benton School District tries to strategically plan their bus routes for safety reasons and on the busiest streets
Revis said parents or those with questions can feel free to contact the transportation department by calling 501-776-5706 or by emailing him at drevis@bentonschools.org