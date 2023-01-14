One of the officers who spoke to the Haskell City Council before resigning at the meeting on Monday spoke to The Saline Courier about his grievances.
Jimmy Foreman was a lieutenant with one year on the force and 20 years of law enforcement experience.
"He was made fully aware of the problem," Foreman said of Mayor Clyde Crookham Jr., who was sworn into office at the start of January.
Foreman said Crookham began meeting with the Haskell police chief in the summer while he was still running for the office.
He said Assistant Chief Bill Hutto was asked to leave a meeting at the end of 2022 when he disagreed about how money from a $100,000 grant Hutto has secured would be used.
Foreman said Hutto sought grants to help with the problems. The department was awarded the Arkansas State Police Funding Grant in November and received it in December.
Foreman said Crookham insisted on using money from the grant to replace the radios they have had for only a few years, but, Foreman said, they expect the frequencies used will change in two to three years.
Foreman went on to say Hutto found a separate radio grant, but the mayor refused it because it was a 75/25 matching grant and the city would have to provide part of the funds.
He said police department bought new uniforms a few months ago, but the city is now insisting on spending $10,000 on Class A uniforms, which the officers would have to spend their own money to have dry cleaned and pressed.
He believes the current uniforms are adequate. He added uniforms are for identifying officers. They are not safety equipment.
Foreman said the state police grant could provide two new units to replace the aging and broken down units the department currently uses. He said the assistant chief uses his own personal vehicle because his city unit no longer works. The vehicles are five to nine years old.
Foreman said the Haskell Fire Department recently got a $2 million truck. The city is planning to spend $4,000 on a fire truck to park at the Haskell Historic Museum.
While he believes the fire department deserves good equipment too, he takes issue with how much was spent on one truck when there are less expensive options.
He also takes issue with spending money on a truck just to park.
Foreman discussed pay. He said each month officers are only paid for two 14-day periods so the 29, 30 and 31 are unpaid resulting in also a month of unpaid time per year.
He later said the pay issue has been reported to the Arkansas Labor Department for investigation.
Foreman said the mayor is claiming the Arkansas State Police said the department could not have a ranked structure with an assistant chief and lieutenant. He said ASP does not dictate if a department has a rank structure. He believes the mayor is trying to get rid of ranks so the city will not have to give rank pay.
Foreman said before the resignations, it was an eight man department. Officers do not get sick time until one year.
Even if an officer had sick time, he said, because there are not enough officers, they cannot take off time. They accrue time off, but cannot take it.
Foreman said the mayor actually wants to make it a four person department.
He said the new mayor has never spoken to any of the officers. Their grievances have gone through the chief and assistant chief. Foreman said he was told by the chief the mayor would not address any of the problems and if officers did not like it, they could leave.
He and the other officers who resigned said they could not stay if nothing was going to be done. They hoped their resignation would make things better for the future officers of the department, but he said the chief told him there would still be no change.
"I have been told basically everything we did was for nothing," Foreman said.
Foreman said they did consider the safety of the people of Haskell. They also considered the officers responding to calls in units that could break down at any moment.
"We absolutely had the city at heart. The City Council did not have us in their heart," Foreman said.
He said they were not trying to hurt the people of Haskell.
While the mayor said during the meeting he was blindsided, Foreman insists he knew it was coming. The mayor said he had already spoken to the Saline County sheriff to provide officers to patrol.
Foreman said he will miss Haskell and its citizens.
Many of the officers have already found new positions. Foreman is still reevaluating his future.
"We did't do this to hurt (the people of Haskell.) We love the citizens and love to work in Haskell. We needed to take a stance," Foreman said. "If someone doesn't stand up, nothing is going to change."
The mayor's office has not responded to any attempts to reach out for their side of the story.