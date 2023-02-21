Chris Owen and Chris Baker

Director of Programs for Birch Tree Community Chris Owen presents Chris Baker, a former Birch employee who played football for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the NFL, with an Outstanding Recovery Support Award to thank him for speaking to the members of Birch.

Birch Tree Communities Inc. brought in Chris Baker, a former employee, former Arkansas Razorback and former NFL player, to speak in honor of Black History Month.

