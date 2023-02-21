Birch Tree Communities Inc. brought in Chris Baker, a former employee, former Arkansas Razorback and former NFL player, to speak in honor of Black History Month.
In his introduction, Director of Programs Chris Owen said Birch has brought in different speakers in honor of Black History Month.
Owen previously worked with Chris Baker when he was a part of Birch's staff.
Baker now works for Rivendell Behavioral Health and trains children in sports.
He spent four years as a Razorback at the University of Arkansas before becoming a free agent in the NFL where he spent eight months on the Cardinals. He went on to play for teams in Canada.
He is originally from Oseola, in Mississippi County. He came from a large family where sports were a big deal. He said he did not look up to national stars. He looked up to those he saw every day — his mother, father and uncles.
"That was my motivation to one day be successful," he said.
He had a lot of people say he could not do it, could not go to college. He said he wanted to prove them wrong.
While he was getting recruited to play football in college, he hit one major obstacle — passing the ACT. He tried many times.
His mother sent him to a military school in Virginia to prepare. Over the year he was there, he took the ACT several times. He had one more shot. He worked with his tutor.
The day before he took the test, he learned his aunt who was the closest family member had an aneurism. After taking the test, she got worse so he went to visit her. While in her hospital room, he told her he thought he passed. She had not moved, but when he said that she wiggled her tow, which he took as her agreeing.
It took days to get the results. He felt discouraged because he thought that meant he failed.
He was on the phone with his mother and she was praying for his test when he got the news. He passed. He was going to college. His mother cried.
He talked about his experience after he completed his sports career. He suffered depression. He did not even want to talk about sports.
He credited the children he served as a counselor for Bauxite School District with pulling him out of it. He said while he was helping them, they were helping him. They would push to talk about sports until he was finally able to talk freely.
He spent much of the talk listening to the Birch members stories and answering about different athletes he knows, such as Darren McFadden.
To thank Baker for speaking, Owen presenting him with an Outstanding Recovery Support Award.