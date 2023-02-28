During the public comments portion of the Bryant School Board meeting on Thursday, one speaker addressed concerns about how black and other minority students and staff are treated at Bryant Schools.
"I stand before you with a sense of urgency and passion concerning matters of educational trauma and neglect that many black students and educators have experienced during their tenure here in this district," said Dr. Melanie Desmuke Battles.
She told the board she is a lifelong educator, educational consultant, former ninth-grade Bryant teacher and the parent of two girls who attend the district.
She said her girls received years of "love and collaboration and genuine care" while attending elementary school in Bryant, but she has seen a change since they moved into secondary schools.
Battles said there has been a recent issue involving bullying statements based on race, gender and vulgarity.
"This incident is not an isolated event as many people would like to believe," Battles said.
She said there have been decades of normalizing racial hostility, violence and neglect of black students and others of color.
Battles said she has spoken with many families who moved to Bryant for a safer and better education who have instead felt targeted and discriminated against with harsher punishments for the same behaviors for which their white peers receive "a slap on the wrist.”
She specifically discussed a family whose child has an Individual Education Plan for oppositional defiance disorder whose IEP was neglected and she was suspended without a manifestation determination meeting.
A manifestation determination is a meeting where parents of a student with an IEP and school staff review relevant information about the child to determine the cause of the behavior that resulted in a disciplinary action, according to the children with disabilities website, pacer.org.
During her time as one of four black teachers at Bryant High School, Battles said she built relationships with students who told her about what they experienced such as race-based jokes.
She said one student told another to "do like their black ancestors and pick the cotton out of this pill bottle for me." Instead of reprimanding the student, the teacher in the room laughed.
She cited other incidents where teachers laughed at racist jokes.
When she reported the concerns to the administration, she said she was reprimanded for her tone and delivery. Battles said nothing was done about the actual issues. She told the board this creates even more harm for the students because it tells students this behavior is allowed.
Battles said her own daughter tried to report a female student using the N-word. When Battles spoke to administration, they told her the girl came from a tough background and nothing was done.
She said currently there are girls on the cheer team who call black and Asian girls "soy sauce" and use the N-word with no reprimand or consequences.
Battles said the concerns are always ignored and swept under the rug.
"We are here collectively to demand change," she said.
She demanded black students no longer get harsher punishments than white students, citing statistics that black boys are three time more likely than white boys to be suspended. For girls, it is four times more likely.
"Our black children are not delinquents," she said.
She also demanded black and children of color be included in leadership opportunities and be represented.
She said the Bryant High School welcome video at the start of the school year include no children of color.
"Our black children are not invisible," she said. "We demand change."
At the time she spoke, the school board did not respond to what she said. Their policy, which was read before she spoke, is to not engage with those making public comments.
One person in the audience became upset and accused the board of ignoring and covering up the problems children of color face.
"Prior to last night's public comment period, I had not been made aware of the allegations made by Dr. Battles," said Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters in a statement. "We take every allegation of discrimination seriously. We have reached out to Dr. Battles to request that she provide as many specifics as she can with regard to each allegation so they can be fully investigated."