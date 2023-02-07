The Bryant Hornet Football Booster Club is putting on a new event, Friday Night Lights, to benefit the team on Feb. 24 at the Bryant Hornet Indoor Facility.
Event Co-Chair Kendra Norman said this inaugural event is a way for the community to show support for the players and help the Booster Club provide equipment and food for the players.
"It is important to us because if the boys feel good, they play good and bring the community together," said Norman.
Before each game, the booster club provides a full meal to the entire team to ensure they have the protein and carbohydrates they need. They also provide food for the players after practices.
"We want our athletes to be their best," she said.
The event will also start fundraising for championship rings if the next year's team brings home a sixth state championship.
The event is semi-formal.
There will be appetizers from Gina's Catering and a disc jockey will provide the musical entertainment.
The silent auction will feature items donated by local businesses, as well as baskets put together by parents. Each class will also sponsor a basket. They will accept cash, CashApp and Paypal for winning bids.
Anyone wishing to donate an item can reach out to Norman at knorman0716@gmail.com. They can also reach Dee Ann Shepard, with Bryant Athletics, at dshepard@bryantschools.org.
The outgoing seniors will be servers during the event thanking supporters. Underclassmen will be available to meet and greet and take photos with supporters.
Coaches and administration will also be at the event.
Norman said this event will kick of the 212 Club, which will be a group of supporters. They can sponsor the team at different levels.
Depending on sponsorship level, they will get different commemorative items. The sponsors will help with needs like facility and uniform upgrades.
Norman said they will also be the first to find out what is going on with the team.
"They will be in the know," she said.
The Booster Club plans to raffle off items of historical significance from the season. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each. Raffle can only be paid for in cash.
They plan to accept donations during the event.
Norman said they are planning to hold Friday Night Lights each year.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The club is encouraging people to get tickets in advance because space is limited.
The tickets can be purchased at http://Bryant-Athletics.ticketleap.com/Friday-Night-Lights-Fundraiser/.
Norman said she encourages the people of Saline County to attend and show the players their support.